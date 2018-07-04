Piaggio India had revealed Aprilia Storm, a peppy 125cc scooter uniquely designed for youth, at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The stylish scooter based on Aprilia SR 125 was rumoured for market launch in the upcoming festive season. But emerging reports indicate that it has been postponed to January 2019.

The initial plan of Aprilia was to launch non-CBS (combi-braking system) version of Storm in the upcoming festive season and later upgrade the scooter with CBS when the government rules make the tech mandatory from April 2019. However, the company has now decided to launch only one variant that comes with CBS, reports Bikewale. In that case, the new Aprilia scooter will feature CBS three month in advance before the official enforcement.

The highlight of Aprilia Storm is the vibrant colours. At Auto Expo 2018, Aprilia had showcased the Storm in flashy Yellow and Red colours. The Storm gets 12-inch wheels wrapped in 120-section front and 130-section rear wider tyres. Aprilia will offer an array of customisation options as accessories to make it more appealing to the younger generation.

Aprilia Storm and SR 125 will share the same engine. The latter is already on sale in India and is powered by a 124.49 cc single cylinder engine. The engine will be tuned to churn out 9 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

With the arrival of Storm, Aprilia's affordable scooter portfolio in India will grow to four models. The Italian two-wheeler maker had launched SR 125 at Rs 65,310 (ex-showroom Pune) in February.

Aprilia India also sells SR 150 and SR 150 Race edition powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit.