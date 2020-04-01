April Fool's day has always been special for us as we often prank on friends. Although we are under lockdown and the world is fighting against the pandemic, most of us have forgotten its 1st April today.

This year most of us are missing playing pranks as we are following social distancing and not only us even Television actors are missing it. International Business Times got in touch with few Television actors and asked them if they ever fooled anyone or got fooled by someone. And the answers will surely make you go LOL.

International Business Times brings to its readers some fond memories and pranks shared by Telesvion heartthrobs on April Fool's Day!

Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus)

We use take artificial insects to school which was made up of rubber. We used to get these big cockroaches, spiders and they looked very real. What we used to do is suddenly that two of us would indulge someone in a conversation. Then we used to keep those rubber insects on their shoulders or desks. Those were cute childhood incidents which we will always remember.

Mohit Malhotra (Daayan on &TV )

I have given a chocolate shaped shocker instrument to my brother Himanshu Malhotra. I told him I got this for him as I got a new show and when he ate, it gave him a little current.

Mohammad Nazim ( Bahu Begum on Colors)

Last year, I was working on a show when some colleagues wanted me to 'faint' on the sets and scare the production team. I did so, and everyone panicked. When they realized that it was an April Fool's joke, they got angry. However, we sorted it out later.

Shashank Vyas (Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop on Colors)

Once, I told a bunch of friends that I have booked an entire show of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. All my friends rushed to the theatre and on reaching there, they saw a house, full board. The girl I had a crush on also came and was very upset.

Mrunal Jain ( Naagin 4 on colors)

On Fool's Day, I arranged for some fake cops to 'raid' my dance school. As expected, my instructor and fellow students were totally scared. But they were not offended.

Whom did you play a prank on today?