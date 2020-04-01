Like every year this April Fool's day, we are in self-isolation and can't prank on our friends like last year with rest to social distancing.

So, if you're looking for some new ideas to pull a fast one on your friends, these tried and tested formulas by our onscreen characters, will help you. International Business Times brings to you six web-series that'll give you the perfect recipe for all those pranks that you want to play!

Mr & Mrs on TVF

If you would like to just laugh and have a fun time with family, Mr & Mrs will give you that perfect comedy. The characters Sanju and Madhu, are just the cutest couple, with unquestionable hilarious chemistry, taking you on a lighter journey! Mr and Mrs move your focus to family entertainment, and that can be really fun too!

So, gather your entire family, a bag of good old popcorn and some drinks, and watch this with! We promise you will revisit your couple goals and the next thing you know is there's a sudden burst of love and humour in your marriage!

Thinkistan season 1 and 2 on MXPlayer

Season 1 of this 11 episodic series follows the graphs of two contrasting characters slugging it out in this seductive, mad world of advertising. Amit (essayed by Naveen Kasturia) is a Hindi speaking junior copywriter who comes from Bhopal while English trainee copywriter Hema (Played by Shravan Reddy) is a suave, well-read metropolitan.

Amit and Hema represent a divide caused by language and social class that is seen in India, till date. But when will we realize that ideas have no language and the biggest ideas are the ones that unite us instead of dividing us? Set in the 1990s, the series features powerhouse performers like Mandira Bedi, Satyadeep Misra and Vasuki in pivotal roles and is a true depiction of the fast-paced lives of the ad world that showcases the harsh realities of everything you thought you knew about the domain.

While season 1 of MX Player's 'Thinkistan' gave you a sneak peek into the world of advertising, Kiska HogaThinkistan- Season 2offers viewers high octane drama, politics and interpersonal rivalry that goes on inside the four walls of the agency. Hema (Shravan Reddy) and Amit (Naveen Kasturia) battled the divide caused by social class, strengthened by their unbreakable bond of trust and friendship. But the entry of a new boss, William (Neil Bhoopalam) shakes the foundation of life as they knew it at MTMC.

Pawan & Pooja on MX player

This relationship drama explores the lives of 3 couples – all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja, who, at different stages of their lives discover that their love is indeed conditional, breakable and questionable. Bound by trust and now in their 60's - Pawan and Pooja Kalra (Deepti Naval and Mahesh Manjrekar) decide to make a Regret List and mark off all that they couldn't in their young age. Battling a stagnant marriage in their 40's, Pawan (Sharman Joshi) and Pooja Mehra (Gul Panag) have loved none other but each other, however – that love is no longer the same. In their 20s, Pawan Srivastav (Taaruk Raina) and Pooja Maheshwari (Natasha Bharadwaj) love their online friends and the virtual world above themselves but for how long? These complex relationships and their even more complex emotions are all brought alive in this 10 episodic series examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: LOVE. Like the show, aren't we all fooled by people and situations in our life! metaphorical right! Watch the series and you will understand!

Fixerr on Alt Balaji

Talk about fooling your enemies and leaving them red-faced, you will witness an epic chase in this ALTBalaji action-packed drama FIXERR. With popular TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia and the talented Mahie Gill is a 12 episodic series, revolves around an ATS officer, Jaiveer Maalik, from Delhi, who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a FIXERR. It's an edge-of-the-seat thriller that you simply can't afford to miss.

Hey Prabhu on MX player

Hey Prabhu is relatable AF! Meet Tarun Prabhu he is just one of us. A social media influencer and every post of his gets millions of views but in his mind! the reality is different, his boss doesn't like him, his love life is messed up and on top of all this, his parents just don't seem to get him. This slice of life dramedy stars Rajat Barmecha, Achint Kaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Ritu Raj Singh, Parul Gulati and Prynca Talukdar in pivotal roles. You will surely see your life in this web series.

Booo…Sabki Phategi on Alt Balaji

Launched by ALTBalaji in 2019, the show stakes claim to be the first horror-comedy show on the Indian webspace. The ace prankster here is none other than Tusshar Kapoor who plays the character of Manav. Behind that cute-looking innocent face, he is a man full of mysteries. As he spares no one with his pranks, one does realize that there are layers to his personality that no one knows about. This 9 episodic series marks the digital debut of Tusshar Kapoor with the glamorous Mallika Sherawat. Directed by Farhad Samji, who is best known as the co-writer of the Golmaal and Housefull franchises, the web series also features celebrated actors like Sanjay Mishra, Shefali Jariwala, Krushna Abhishek, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Vipul Roy, Saba Saudagar and Sakshi Pradhan.

So if you're in the mood to laugh out loud and be thoroughly entertained by a heavy dose of pranks and Masti. We've got you covered this April Fool's Day!