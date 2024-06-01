With Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled to begin on 10th June, 2024, the company is expected to roll out a revamped Siri, its virtual assistant with more advanced AI.

This update will "let users control individual app functions with their voice."

There are a host of amped up features to be announced by Apple at the WWDC, including the much-anticipated OpenAI partnership and integration into the IOS 18.

The Siri update will also take centre stage marking a significant step forward for Apple's AI projects in the future using generative AI.

How it reportedly works?

It is reported that the new Siri will use AI that is internally developed by Apple using Ajax LLM technologies. Here are some insights:

Precision: The advanced functionality of the virtual assistant will be expanded and will now enable it to control and navigate apps across Apple products through voice directions more precisely. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and the 'Power On' newsletter, the newer tasks include "being able to open individual documents, moving a note to another folder, sending or deleting an email, opening a particular publication in Apple News, emailing a web link, or even asking the device for a summary of an article."

AI customised use: Using AI to understand how and for what purposes a device is used, Siri will be able to enable and support customised commands. Also, AI within the system will be able to decide whether content is processed on the actual device or the cloud.

Progressive roll- out: It is reported by Bloomberg that the "new Siri will handle one command at a time, but Apple has plans to allow users to chain commands together. For example, they could ask Siri to summarize a recorded meeting and then text it to a colleague in one request. Or an iPhone could theoretically be asked to crop a picture and then email it to a friend." Further, the full release of features is expected to take place in a phased manner.

Keeping up with the competition

With Siri being an integral part of Apple's IOS universe over the years, it's upgrade using AI could help boost the appeal and keep pace with the rapid advancements made by competitors, be it in the form of voice assistants, virtual interfaces or chatbots.

According to reports, "Apple software boss Craig Federighi has told his teams to develop as many new AI features as possible for this year's operating system updates." This indicates a renewed drive from Apple to push frontiers to also keep pace with consumers expectations.

With these announcements at the WWDC 2024, there is an expectation that the new AI capabilities could be linked to and available on newer devices like the iPhone 15 pro or those with the M1 chip. Users will therefore need to upgrade their devices to make the maximum use of these enhancements.