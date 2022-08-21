Apple's music recognition platform Shazam has officially surpassed 70 billion song recognitions, as it turned 20.

For more than 225 million global monthly users, to 'Shazam' is to discover something new, Apple said in a statement.

Shazam was acquired by Apple for reportedly $400 million in 2018.

According to the company, Drake is the most 'Shazamed' artist of all time with over 350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured on.

'One Dance' is Drake's most popular track at over 17 million Shazams.

Keeping its finger on the pulse of music, Shazam has also played a key role in bringing local artists to a global audience. The longest-running global No 1 song of 2021 was 'Love Nwantiti (Remix)' by Nigerian artist CKay, which became the second song to ever surpass one million Shazams in a week.

"With its continued commitment to innovation over the past two decades, Shazam is pioneering new ways to bring fans closer to the music and artists they love with new tools like the concert discovery feature," said Apple.

In August 2002, Shazam was launched as a text message service based in the UK.

At the time, users could identify songs by dialing '2580' on their phone and holding it up as a song played. They were then sent an SMS message telling them the song title and the name of the artist.

Take a look at Shazam's biggest milestone in this journey below:

August 2002: Shazam launches as a text message service based in the UK. At the time, users could identify songs by dialling "2580" on their phone and holding it up as a song played. They were then sent an SMS message telling them the song title and the name of the artist. July 2008: Shazam launches on the brand-new App Store. Shazam later launched its Android version in October 2008. April 2015: Shazam becomes available on the first Apple Watch. September 2018: Shazam joins the Apple family. June 2021: Shazam surpasses 1 billion Shazams per month. May 2022: Shazam surpasses 2 billion lifetime installs. August 2022: Shazam celebrates 20 years of music discovery and hits 70 billion all-time Shazams.

Shazam had many firsts, too

First-ever Shazamed song: "Jeepster" by T. Rex (April 19, 2002) First Shazamed song on the iOS app: "How Am I Different" by Aimee Mann (July 10, 2008) First track to reach 1,000 Shazams: "Cleanin' Out My Closet" by Eminem (September 2002) First track to reach one million Shazams: "TiK ToK" by Ke$ha (February 2010) First track to reach 10 million Shazams: "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012) First track to reach 20 million Shazams: "Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)" by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015) First artist to hit 1 million Shazams: Lil Wayne (February 2009) First artist to hit 10 million Shazams: Lil Wayne (June 2011) First artist to hit 100 million Shazams: David Guetta (May 2015)

