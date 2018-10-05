A lot of Apple users depend on outsider repair shops when their Macs run into any trouble. But as per a report by MacRumors, Apple's new security chip called T2 will prevent component replacements for new MacBook Pros and iMac Pro through non-authorised service centres.

An archive distributed to Apple Authorized repair centres which were gotten hold of by MacRumors proposes that after supplanting parts, a 'system configuration' software checks if the supplanted parts are authorised and real.

After a T2-equipped Apple device is repaired, it'll only boot up successfully if a diagnostic software called Apple Service Toolkit 2 gives it a green flag. The software is only accessible to approved repair centres and works just when it is linked to Apple's Global Service Exchange (GSX) cloud server for repairs.

The security check applies to repairs including the motherboard of the device, display, Touch ID, and keyboard, battery, trackpad, and speakers for 2018 MacBook Pro. For the Mac Pro, the check just applies to motherboard and replacements for flash storage.

Apple's new strategy may hurt a considerable measure of small-scale repair shops who had developed associations with clients by offering exceptional service at a reason. Clients who don't have an approved service centre in their localities will also have to go through the problem.

"Two things bother me the most about Apple: one, that the service is really costly," says Aqil Kallangodan, a MacBook Pro user in Bangalore. "If anything goes wrong, you will have to pay a lot of money to get it fixed. Apple's new guidelines for repairs make matters even worse for ordinary users who don't have a lot of money to get authentic repairs."

"After this, I will probably switch to a Windows computer. You can repair those devices yourself - nobody cares," he adds.

Apple is at present battling "Right to repair" enactment in the US which would require the organization to make repair parts, devices, repair guides, and diagnostic software open to all.

Apple previously had declined to supplant bad iPhone batteries if the devices breezed through a diagnostic test, but later offered genuine parts for substitutions.