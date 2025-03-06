Apple's most powerful Mac is here: Mac Studio gets M4 Max and M3 Ultra treatment

Apple's PC lineup was long overdue and the wait is finally over. The Cupertino-based tech titan has finally launched the new Mac Studio, its most powerful Mac ever, which comes equipped with the M4 Max and the all-new M3 Ultra chip. With those uncompromised specs comes a hefty price tag, with the Mac Studio starting at Rs 214,900.

Who is it really for? The Mac Studio is purely for those who push the boundaries as it aims to deliver exceptional performance, extensive connectivity with Thunderbolt 5, and a quiet operation. With its cutting-edge CPU, advanced graphics architecture, increased unified memory, ultrafast SSD storage, and an enhanced Neural Engine, Mac Studio is a significant level up when it comes to performance compared to its predecessors.

Mac Studio is designed to handle AI-intensive tasks, including running large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory. It features up to 512GB of unified memory with M3 Ultra and optimized for Apple Intelligence, for those advanced AI-powered features while maintaining strong privacy protections.

M4 Max

The new Mac Studio with M4 Max is built for video editors, developers, and engineers who demand top-tier performance. To put this into perspective, the Mac Studio includes:

Up to 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU. Over 500GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. 3x faster Neural Engine than M1 Max. Dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and second-generation ray tracing. Starting with 36GB of unified memory, configurable up to 128GB.

This means the performance sets new benchmarks by offering:

Up to 1.6x faster image processing in Adobe Photoshop vs. M1 Max.

Up to 2.1x faster build performance in Xcode vs. M1 Max.

Up to 5x faster video processing in Topaz Video AI vs. Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

M3 Ultra

For users with the most demanding workflows, Mac Studio with M3 Ultra provides:

32-core CPU with 24 performance cores. 80-core GPU, the highest in any Apple silicon chip. 32-core Neural Engine optimized for on-device AI. 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. Up to 512GB of unified memory and 16TB of SSD storage.

This translates to:

16.9x faster LLM token generation vs. M1 Ultra.

2.6x faster scene rendering in Maxon Redshift vs. M1 Ultra.

4x faster 8K video rendering in Final Cut Pro vs. Intel Mac Pro.

Thunderbolt 5 offers blazing transfers

The Mac Studio now features Thunderbolt 5, offering up to 120 Gb/s transfer speeds, enabling faster external storage, expansion chassis, and support for up to eight Pro Display XDRs in full 6K resolution. Additional connectivity includes 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an SDXC card slot.

Mac Studio with macOS Sequoia gets many convenient features, such as iPhone Mirroring, improved window management, enhanced Safari with AI-powered highlights, and distraction control and advanced gaming support with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Pricing and availability

The new Mac Studio is available for pre-order and will hit Apple Stores and authorized resellers starting March 12. Pricing starts at Rs 214,900, with education discounts available.