Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence, is set to expand its language support, including localised English for India, in April. This expansion will be accessible in nearly all regions around the world with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. Developers can start testing these releases now, according to a statement from Apple.

The company has announced that Apple Intelligence will soon be available in more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), as well as localised English for Singapore and India. This expansion marks a significant step forward for Apple in reaching a broader global audience.

The upcoming software updates will also allow iPhone and iPad users in the EU to access Apple Intelligence features for the first time. Furthermore, Apple Intelligence will expand to a new platform in U.S. English with Apple Vision Pro, which aims to help users communicate, collaborate, and express themselves in entirely new ways.

Apple Intelligence is designed with a strong focus on privacy. It uses on-device processing, meaning that many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on the device. For requests that require access to larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence.

Apple Intelligence is also set to expand with new features in the coming months, including more capabilities for Siri. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will be available on Apple Vision Pro in April. With Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, users will be able to proofread, rewrite, and summarize text using Writing Tools; compose text from scratch using ChatGPT in Writing Tools; explore new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground; create the perfect emoji for any conversation with Genmoji; and much more.

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on visionOS 2.4 with support for U.S. English. More features and support for additional languages will roll out throughout the year. Meanwhile, coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes, as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more, from the world's top food publishers.

The first iOS 18.4 beta has been released, bringing several changes and new Apple Intelligence features. Apple first showcased Priority Notification as part of Apple Intelligence at WWDC24. The feature will finally go live with iOS 18.4. As the name indicates, your iPhone will highlight priority notifications separately on the Lock Screen so that you can give them the due attention.

iOS 18.4 beta 1 adds a new "Sketch" style in Image Playground. You can access it by tapping the + icon in the app. Alongside iOS 18.4 beta 1, Apple also released the first visionOS 2.4 beta for the Vision Pro. As previously reported, it brings Apple Intelligence to the mixed-reality headset with features like Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground.

