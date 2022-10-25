Tech giant Apple has released software updates for its Mac and iPad users called "macOS Ventura" and "iPadOS 16" with new productivity tools.

macOS Ventura is available as a free software update on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs, while iPadOS 16 is available for iPad (5th gen and later), iPad mini (5th gen and later), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), and all iPad Pro models, Apple said in a statement.

The macOS Ventura includes new features like "Continuity Camera" which enable users to seamlessly work across their Apple devices, and "productivity tools" including a stage manager that helps users stay focused and easily move between tasks.

Passkeys brings a passwordless future to Safari - a new sign-in method that makes browsing safer. A passkey is easier to use, more secure, and designed to replace passwords, it added.

The new iPadOS 16 comes with features that include new ways to collaborate via messages, big updates to mail, iCloud shared photo library, passkeys and new collaboration features in Safari.

Moreover, it comes with the weather app, pro features including reference mode and display zoom, and an entirely new multitasking experience with the stage manager, according to a report.

The common feature that both the new updates include is that users can now edit and unsend the message after sending it.

You can now edit messages for up to 15 minutes after sending them and unsend them for up to 2 minutes. A message can be edited up to five times, and recipients will be able to see the changes made to the message.

The user can cancel a message's delivery within 30 seconds of hitting send or can change the duration of the message in the outbox. In addition, Undo Send can be turned off, said the company.

(With inputs from IANS)