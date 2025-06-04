Defying the "mug-up" or "by-heart" approach in education, Apple has unveiled its latest campaign, "Lessons," which is aimed at revolutionizing the educational experience for college students in India. Building on the success of last year's "Work Is Worth It" initiative, this campaign encourages students to adopt a more creative and efficient approach to learning using Mac and Apple Intelligence.

A short film directed by the award-winning filmmaker Ayappa, has aired just in time for the back-to-school season. It highlights the transformative power of Mac and Apple Intelligence in enhancing the learning process. The film captures the raw and unfiltered essence of student life, set against an originally composed music track that incorporates voice samples of traditional advice often given by authority figures. This creative approach not only resonates with students but also challenges them to break free from conventional study methods.

Watch the video below:

A key feature of the campaign is the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which enables students to multitask with remarkable speed and fluidity, particularly when running engineering applications like AutoCAD, MATLAB, and Xcode. The M4 chip's capabilities are a game-changer for students pursuing technical fields, allowing them to seamlessly switch between tasks and enhance their productivity. This focus on performance and efficiency underscores Apple's commitment to providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

AI plays a crucial role

Apple Intelligence (AI) plays a pivotal role in simplifying and enhancing the learning process. The "Summarise in Writing Tools" feature, powered by Apple Intelligence, is showcased in the film as a tool that helps a student condense pages of notes into a single, succinct bullet point. This not only saves time but also prevents the need for all-night study sessions.

Apple's focus on education is not new. The company has a long history of supporting educational initiatives and providing tools that enhance the learning experience.

In addition to the "Lessons" campaign, Apple has been actively expanding its suite of Apple Intelligence features across its product lineup. Recent updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS have introduced a range of new capabilities, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and enhanced writing tools. These features are designed to enhance creativity and productivity, allowing users to express themselves in new and exciting ways.