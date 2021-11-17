Apple takes pride in its after-sales service and the Genius Bar serves as the one-stop-shop for all kinds of repairs for your iDevices. What's better than surrendering your iPhone or Mac and counting the days down until the device is repaired and received? How about fixing your own Apple device for some minor repairs like swapping the battery, fixing up the camera or the display on your iPhone without having to walk into the Apple Store.

The only limitation for people with the know-how to repair their own iDevices is the lack of availability of genuine Apple products. Apple is changing that with the Self Service Repair program.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Apple Self Service Repair

Apple has announced a DIY repair program for iPhones, allowing customers to repair their own devices with access to Apple's genuine parts and tools. Apple is starting this program with select models, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, which will be followed by Macs powered by M1 chips.

The Self Service Repair will be available in the US early next year and it will be available in more countries throughout 2022. In order to ensure the customers have everything they need to repair the iPhones themselves, Apple will provide Repair Manual, which must be read thoroughly.

The self-service repair program is aimed at helping customers with out-of-warranty repairs. The program will offer more than 200 parts and tools to help customers to complete most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Customers can place orders for Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Apple is also rewarding customers who return their used parts for recycling by giving credit toward their purchase.

This program doesn't replace Apple's existing service network, instead, it further expands it. "Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," Apple said.

