Apple Arcade's library is about to get a whole lot fun and diverse with more than 200 games. Apple Arcade is bringing onboard Might Bear Games' Disney Melee Mania, which will add new flavour to multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). Popular titles like "LEGO Star Wars: Castaways" and "NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition" will be also available exclusively for Arcade subscribers next month.

Apple Arcade players will witness a never-seen-before battle using their favourite Disney and Pixar characters in Disney Melee Mania. Players can choose Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Frozone, Moana, or even Buzz Lightyear to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes to emerge as the Disney champions.

Disney Melee Mania

Players will be welcomed into a virtual battleground where they can choose from 12 champions from various Disney and Pixar characters. Players will then engage in action-packed five-minute battles, during which they need to score the most points or defeat the enemy teams as many times as you possibly can to emerge victorious.

The multi-player battles will test players' capabilities in close-combat competition. There will be in-game rewards from events too. This is going to make Apple Arcade the perfect gaming destination for friends and family during holiday season.

"We're thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight," Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games' CEO, said in a statement.

There's more...

Disney Melee Mania is surely exciting, but the excitement doesn't end there. Many more titles are soon to be added to the Arcade library.

"Players will find endless gaming options on Apple Arcade to keep them entertained on all their favourite devices this holiday season, from classic titles like 'Crossy Road Castle' and 'Solitaire' to creative new games like 'Disney Melee Mania' and 'LEGO Star Wars: Castaways'. Best of all, Apple Arcade delivers a worry-free uninterrupted gaming service, allowing families to simply enjoy fun and exciting gameplay experiences, all with no ads or in-app purchases," Alex Rofman, Apple Arcade's senior director, said in a statement.

Apple says new games and content updates are added weekly. "LEGO Star Wars: Castaways," launches on Friday, November 19, bringing first online social and action-adventure LEGO Star Wars title.

Apple Arcade brings ad-free titles without any in-app purchases. The service costs Rs 99 per month. Buyers of new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch or Apple TV get three months of free service. The service offers titles like "NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition," "Sneaky Sasquatch," "Mini Motorways," "The Oregon Trail," "Sonic Racing," "FANTASIAN," "Solitaire by MobilityWare," "Tiny Wings," and "Crossy Road Castle."