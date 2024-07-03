Reports have suggested that Apple is set to announce a new partnership to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) features on its devices. Apple is supposedly set to finalise a deal which will add Google's Gemini AI into its device platforms this fall.

The iPhone maker has already partnered with OpenAI for the ChatGPT chatbot to be integrated onto Apple devices, which was announced last month at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote event.

The addition of Gemini to Apple's operating systems and Apple Intelligence is likely to significantly enhance the user experience.

A report by Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter has provided insights into the possible partnership. Apple had earlier indicated that it is exploring the integration of various third-party AI models to its systems and devices.

The WWDC saw the announcement of Apple Intelligence which is "the personal intelligence system that puts powerful generative models right at the core" of user devices.

Apple reportedly wants to make "AI an avenue for direct profits, not just as a set of features aimed at moving hardware products." Gurman suggests that the company "could eventually" roll out subscription-only Apple Intelligence features.

Rumours regarding the AI related third party collaborations with Apple have been doing the rounds for some time, with OpenAI and Gemini being at the forefront. Mark Gurman also suggested that apart from the addition of Gemini, Anthropic's Claude AI might also be added to the mix. Meta AI however was rejected as the Llama chatbot did not meet Apple's standards.

Apple Intelligence will be released in a phased manner. The expectation is therefore that both Gemini and ChatGPT could be fully functional "by the time Apple Intelligence is fully rolled out" over this fall or early next year.

What this means for Apple users:

If the reported tie-ups take effect, Apple users are likely to have the widest network of AI chatbots and engines at their fingertips. Though, it is unclear how these potentially competitive models will co-exist on Apple devices.

These third-party AI models are likely to keep Apple systems and Apple Intelligence at the top end until the company develops its own generative AI system. The basic advantage for users will be that of 'choice'. Each AI model comes with similar functionalities with differing accuracy levels. At the end of the day, users will therefore be able to access a wider and possibly more accurate set of information to meet their requirements.