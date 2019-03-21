Apple's launching spree continues for the third day in a row; after unveiling the new line of new iPad Air 3 (& iPad mini 5) and upgraded iMac series, the Cupertino-based technology major revealed the much-awaited AirPods (2nd Gen) along with colourful Spring collection of Watch bands

First up, Apple AirPods 2 comes with identical design language as the first generation model, but comes with improved functionalities and most importantly longer battery life including wireless charging capability.

The new AirPods houses the company's latest proprietary Apple H1 headphone chip, which is said to make the earphone offer faster and more stable wireless connection to the devices — up to 2x faster when switching between active devices, and a 1.5x faster connection time for phone calls. The H1 chip also drives voice-enabled Siri access and delivers up to 30 per cent lower gaming latency. So whether you're playing games, listening to music, or enjoying podcasts, you'll experience higher-quality sound. You can now trigger the Siri with just a voice command, meaning you can now control volume, change tracks or make a call without touching the AirPods or the iPhone for that matter.

Its new optical sensors and motion accelerometers work together to automatically control the audio experience, engaging the microphones for phone calls and Siri access, and enabling AirPods to play sound as soon as they're in your ears. Consumers will have the freedom to wear one or both AirPods, and you can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening to music.

It also has dedicated speech-detecting accelerometer that recognizes when you're speaking and works with a pair of beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice.

Furthermore, the new AirPods 2 now offers 5 hours of listening time, 50-percent more talk time compared to the predecessor. Also, the charging case now supports multiple charges as it can store 24 hours of power. It can be noted that 15 minutes of charging of AirPods 2 can offer 3 hours of listening time.

Apple AirPods India price and availability details:

Apple will be offering two variants-- AirPods with a standard charging case for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for 18,900.

Customers can also order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500. All the new products will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers later this spring.

Besides the new AirPods, Apple also announced new gorgeous cases for iPhones and also visually appealing Watch bands including special edition Nike+ straps, as well as an exclusive "gradient" watch face for Apple Watch Hermès that transitions with the passage of the minute hand. These watch faces will be available in watchOS 5.2, coming soon.

1 / 11





















Apple Watch's new Sport Band (Delft Blue, Papaya, Spearmint) and Sport Loop (Cerulean, Papaya, Spearmint, Lilac) cost Rs 3,900.

On the other hand, Apple Watch Nike+ edition -- Sport Band (Black/Hyper Grape, Teal Tint/Tropical Twist, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen) and Sport Loop (Hyper Grape, Teal Tint, Spruce Fog)—can be purchased for Rs 3,900.

Whereas the Apple Watch's new Modern Buckle (Cornflower, Sunset, Lilac) and Leather Loop (Cornflower, Sunset) will set you back by Rs 12,900.

All can be ordered from apple.com and will be available for purchase at select Apple Stores, Apple Authorised Resellers and carriers later this month.