Apple becomes first US-based public company to break $1 Trillion valuation.IBTimes India/YouTube

Apple's 2018-series iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are now up for pre-order both online and at brick-and-mortar-based authorised stores in India.

Prospective consumers can book the new iPhones on Flipkart and it will be delivered to their doorstep by September 30. Even the network carriers Airtel and Reliance Jio, have started accepting orders for Apple's latest mobiles on their respective Airtel Online Store and Jio.com, respectively.

As per promotional launch programme, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,500 cash back via exchange deal, 5 percent off for consumers who make the purchase via Axis or RBL or HDFC cards. There is also No Cost EMI plans for three and six months.

Airtel is also offering 5 percent off for Axis and Citibank cardholders, provided they register for EMI plans.

Apple iPhone XS: Key features you should know

Though the new iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max come with same design language as the original iPhone X (review), there is a huge upgrade in terms of internal hardware particularly the processor and camera.

iphone
IP6x is the highest dust resistance rating, so the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are fully protected from dust and dirt.Apple

Apple iPhone XS series comes with a good blend of high-grade steel and glass offer premium feel and also supports wireless charging. They also boast IP68 certifications, meaning the devices can survive underwater for 1.5meters (5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

The iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone XS -- the true successor of the iPhone X (2017) -- retains 5.8-inch AMOLED screen. Both come with Super Retina Display having the pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi).

Under-the-hood, they house a 7nm class super processor which comes with 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU. It can process 5 trillion operations per second. Rest assured, it is the most advanced and most powerful processor for a mobile in the industry.

Also, thanks to A12 Bionic, FaceID on both the new iPhone XS series models will work faster and there will be less False Rejection Rate(FRR).

The new iPhone XS series boasts advanced Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom,  Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4), Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR and can capture 4K videos in 30fps(frames per second) and 60fps and also slow-motion videos in full HD at 240 fps.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 7MP FaceTime Camera with F2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Smart HDR, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control and Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono).

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max price details:

In India, the prices of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. It will be available in space, silver and gold finish colour options.

Models 64GB 256GB 512GB
iPhone XS Max Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,24,900 Rs 1,44,900
iPhone XS Rs 99,900 Rs 1,14,900 Rs 1,34,900
iPhone XR Rs 76,900 Rs 81,900 256GB:Rs 91,900

Also read: Apple iPhone XS, XR launch effect: iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7 series get price cut in India

Apple's iPhone XR will be up for pre-order on October 19 and go on sales in the following week on October 26. It will be available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) Red edition. It will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages. In India, the price starts at Rs 77,900.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:

Models

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

Display

6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen

  • HDR display
  • Resolution:2688x1242p
  • Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max

5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen

  • HDR display
  • Resolution:2436x1125p
  • Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max

6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen

  • HDR display
  • Resolution:1792x828p
  • Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,400:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max

OS

      

Processor

7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU

7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU

7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU

Storage

64GB/256GB/512GB

64GB/256GB/512GB

64GB/128GB/256GB

Main Camera

Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras

  • Dual optical image stabilisation
  • 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Smart HDR for photos

Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras

  • Dual optical image stabilisation
  • 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Smart HDR for photos

12MP wide-angle (F1.8)

  • Optical image stabilisation
  • 5x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)
  • Smart HDR for photos

Video
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  •  Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • 2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  •  Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • 2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  •  Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • digital zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording

Front camera
  • TrueDepth camera
  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji
  • TrueDepth camera
  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji
  • TrueDepth camera
  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji

Connectivity and Network

Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)

  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support

Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)

  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support

Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)

  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support

Battery
  • Talk time: up to 25 hours
  • Internet use: up to 13 hours
  • Video playback: up to 15 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 65 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Talk time: up to 20 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback: up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Talk time: up to 25 hours
  • Internet use: up to 15 hours
  • Video playback: up to 16 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 65 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

Add-ons

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device

Rated IP67 (maximum depth of
1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device

Dimensions

157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight

208g

177g

194g

Colours

Gold/Silver/Space Grey

Gold/Silver/Space Grey

Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red

Price (in India)
  • 64GB: Rs 1,09,900
  • 256GB: Rs 1,24,900
  • 512GB: Rs 1,44,900
  • 64GB: Rs 99,900
  • 256GB: Rs 1,14,900
  • 512GB: Rs 1,34,900
  • 64GB: Rs 76,900
  • 128GB: Rs 81,900
  • 256GB: Rs 91,900

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Apple.