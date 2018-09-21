Apple's 2018-series iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are now up for pre-order both online and at brick-and-mortar-based authorised stores in India.
Prospective consumers can book the new iPhones on Flipkart and it will be delivered to their doorstep by September 30. Even the network carriers Airtel and Reliance Jio, have started accepting orders for Apple's latest mobiles on their respective Airtel Online Store and Jio.com, respectively.
As per promotional launch programme, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,500 cash back via exchange deal, 5 percent off for consumers who make the purchase via Axis or RBL or HDFC cards. There is also No Cost EMI plans for three and six months.
Airtel is also offering 5 percent off for Axis and Citibank cardholders, provided they register for EMI plans.
Apple iPhone XS: Key features you should know
Though the new iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max come with same design language as the original iPhone X (review), there is a huge upgrade in terms of internal hardware particularly the processor and camera.
Apple iPhone XS series comes with a good blend of high-grade steel and glass offer premium feel and also supports wireless charging. They also boast IP68 certifications, meaning the devices can survive underwater for 1.5meters (5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
The iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone XS -- the true successor of the iPhone X (2017) -- retains 5.8-inch AMOLED screen. Both come with Super Retina Display having the pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi).
Under-the-hood, they house a 7nm class super processor which comes with 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU. It can process 5 trillion operations per second. Rest assured, it is the most advanced and most powerful processor for a mobile in the industry.
Also, thanks to A12 Bionic, FaceID on both the new iPhone XS series models will work faster and there will be less False Rejection Rate(FRR).
The new iPhone XS series boasts advanced Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4), Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR and can capture 4K videos in 30fps(frames per second) and 60fps and also slow-motion videos in full HD at 240 fps.
On the front, it houses equally impressive 7MP FaceTime Camera with F2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Smart HDR, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control and Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono).
Apple iPhone XS, XS Max price details:
In India, the prices of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. It will be available in space, silver and gold finish colour options.
|Models
|64GB
|256GB
|512GB
|iPhone XS Max
|Rs 1,09,900
|Rs 1,24,900
|Rs 1,44,900
|iPhone XS
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 1,14,900
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone XR
|Rs 76,900
|Rs 81,900
|256GB:Rs 91,900
Apple's iPhone XR will be up for pre-order on October 19 and go on sales in the following week on October 26. It will be available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) Red edition. It will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages. In India, the price starts at Rs 77,900.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:
|
Models
|
iPhone XS Max
|
iPhone XS
|
iPhone XR
|
Display
|
6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen
|
5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen
|
6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|
OS
|
Processor
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|
Storage
|
64GB/256GB/512GB
|
64GB/256GB/512GB
|
64GB/128GB/256GB
|
Main Camera
|
Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|
Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|
12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|
Video
|
|
|
|
Front camera
|
|
|
|
Connectivity and Network
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Add-ons
|
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
|
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
|
Rated IP67 (maximum depth of
|
Dimensions
|
157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
|
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|
Weight
|
208g
|
177g
|
194g
|
Colours
|
Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|
Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|
Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
|
Price (in India)
|
|
|
