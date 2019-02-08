Popular multimedia streaming service provider Netflix has finally introduced Smart Download feature in the iOS version for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch models.

The Smart Downloads feature was first introduced in the Netflix app for Android in July 2018. This apparently enables the app to automatically download episodes of a TV series via Wi-Fi and stack them ready for consumers to watch and once it is viewed, the latter gets deleted and new episodes get downloaded. This helps customers spend less time worrying on downloading and instead enjoy the episodes. Now, the Netflix iOS version users will be able to make use of the Smart Downloads.

How do Netflix Smart Downloads work?

If you've downloaded one or more episodes in a series, Smart Downloads will delete the episode you've just finished and automatically download the next episode in the series on Apple iPhones, iPads or iPod Touch.

Example:

You download Season 1, Episodes 1-3. You finish watching Season 1, Episode 1. Smart Downloads deletes Season 1, Episode 1, and automatically downloads Season 1, Episode 4.

NOTE: If there are no additional episodes to download in your series, the last watched episode will not be deleted.

"The faster our members can get to the next episode of their favorite stories, the better. Now, fans on the Netflix iOS app can get in on the fun and convenience of Smart Downloads, spending less time managing their downloads and more time watching. The feature is one more way we're making it easier for Netflix fans to take the stories they love wherever they go," Netflix said in a statement.

Here's how to turn Smart Downloads on or off from your Downloads section

Tap the Downloads icon (sandwich shaped). From the top of the My Downloads section, select Smart Downloads. Use the toggle to turn Smart Downloads on or off.

Here's how to turn Smart Downloads on or off from App Settings

Tap the Menu icon Scroll down and select App Settings. Under the Downloads heading, use the toggle to turn Smart Downloads on or off.

