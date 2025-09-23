Apple India festive offers: Up to Rs 10,000 cashback, EMI, Diwali sessions & more

Apple is enjoying the success of its two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune alongside the response the new iPhone 17-series has received globally. Building on that hype, Apple has rolled out a set of festive season offers in India, which will run through October 23 across Apple Store Online, its retail outlets, and the Apple Store app.

Shoppers are in for a treat as Apple is offering a Rs 10,000 instant cashback on purchases made with select American Express, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watch models.

The offers run beyond cashbacks. In the run-up to Diwali, Apple will hold special "Today at Apple" sessions from October 3 to 5, co-created with photographer Farhan Hussain. The workshops will focus on mobile photography and are scheduled to take place across Apple Stores in India. Regular sessions will continue through the festive period.

Apple is also expanding personalisation options, allowing free engraving on products such as AirPods, iPad and Apple Pencil in English and multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Bengali.

For those upgrading, the company's Trade In programme provides instant credit for eligible smartphones and devices. Apple said values vary depending on model and condition.

Additional shopping services include live video consultations with specialists, complimentary online setup sessions after purchase, and flexible delivery options such as express shipping and in-store pickup.

Apple has also highlighted its AppleCare+ plan, which extends device coverage to two years and includes unlimited accidental damage incidents for a service fee. Customers can also access troubleshooting and repair bookings through the Apple Support app.

The offers come ahead of the festive season, a crucial sales period for electronics makers in India. The festive deals are valid until October 23.