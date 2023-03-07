Keeping up with the tradition of launching new iPhone colour every spring, Apple on Tuesday released a new colour option for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, taken straight out of a bright colour palette. Giving the existing colour options a dazzling touch, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available in yellow shade.

With this new addition, buyers can choose from Midnight, Starlight, [Product] Red, Blue, Purple and the new Yellow. As seen in the other iPhone 14 models, the Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have a glossy back and a matte finish frame, which complement well together.

"People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there's an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone."

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in the new Yellow will be available alongside other colour options in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. They start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. If you opt for 256GB or 512GB storage, the iPhone 14 will set you back for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Plus will cost Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900. There are no changes in the pricing for the new yellow colour.

As for availability, the new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available for pre-order from March 10, and on sale from March 14.

A spring dash

Apple started the tradition of launching a new iPhone colour every spring for a few years now. This move helps propel sales after a holiday rush. Last year, Apple chose to offer a new colour to its Pro-series by launching "alpine green" iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Prior to that, Apple revealed a "brilliant purple" iPhone 12 and 12 mini.

This year, Apple also launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases, which will be available in four new colours: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

What's different in new Yellow?

Except for the new colour variant, the yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus share the same specs. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus were launched in September last year, alongside iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus feature aerospace-grade aluminium design that is water- and dust-resistant, further protected by Ceramic Shield front cover. Both phones have the Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have a dual rear-camera setup and a new front TrueDepth camera. The main 12MP sensor is larger with f/1.5 aperture, and 1.9 µm pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, which is paired with an Ultra-Wide camera. The TrueDepth camera has an f/1.9 aperture sensor and autofocus. With the 14-series, users get Photonic Engine, which improves mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras compared to the previous generation. Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are also available for users to test their creativity.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by A15 Bionic with 5-core and iOS 16. The iPhones also get new safety features, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite.