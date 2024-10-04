Apple Festive Sale: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus on offer, Today at Apple session & more

Apple is back with its special festive season offers for its customers in India, only weeks after launching the iPhone 16 series globally. As a part of the offer, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will receive a complimentary pair of Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition, which has been designed by renowned designer Aaquib Wani, complete with traditional elements and colors to reflect themes of abundance, beauty, and spirituality.

The Beats Solo Buds, which offer up to 18 hours of battery life, and seamless one-touch pairing with iOS devices, all packed into Beats' smallest-ever case, look fantastic in this new avatar. This festive edition is part of Apple's broader range of Beats Solo Buds, available in four premium colors: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red. The regular version retails for ₹6,900.

Apple is also hosting a special "Today at Apple" session with Aaquib Wani at Apple BKC in Mumbai on October 4th, 2024. This free in-store session will allow attendees to explore the creative process behind the Beats Festive Edition and how Wani blends traditional and modern elements in his designs.

Festive Offers

In addition to the Beats bundle, Apple is offering attractive financing options, including up to ₹10,000 instant cashback with eligible cards and no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months. This promotion applies to various Apple products, including the iPhone 16 series, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch models, and select accessories like AirPods and Beats headphones.

Apple Trade-Ins

Customers can also take advantage of Apple's Trade-In program, which allows them to exchange their old smartphones for instant credit towards a new iPhone purchase. With flexible delivery options like express shipping and scheduled deliveries, Apple ensures a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store. Additionally, new iPhone buyers can opt for AppleCare+ to extend their device protection for up to two years.

The limited-time offer runs until December 31, 2024.

With just two official stores in India currently, Apple has recently announced its plans to expand its retail footprint in India. This decision comes in response to the positive reception of its existing stores in Mumbai and Delhi, and the surge in domestic sales and export figures. The company is now preparing to open more exclusive, own-branded stores in the country, with new retail outlets planned for Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.