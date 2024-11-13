India's tablet PC market witnessed a remarkable surge in the third quarter of 2024, with a staggering 46% year-on-year growth, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). This growth is driven by the rapid adoption of 5G tablets and a wave of premiumization in the market. The report highlights a significant 108% YoY increase in tablets in the INR 20,000-30,000 range, indicating a shift towards premium devices.

Wi-Fi tablets still held a commanding 62% market share in Q3 2024, showcasing their affordability and effectiveness for home-based users. However, 5G tablets demonstrated substantial growth, capturing 19% of the market, as users look for on-the-go, high-performance devices.

Apple leads yet again

Apple secured the top position in the Indian tablet market with a commanding 34% market share and a staggering 95% year-over-year (YoY) growth. The new Apple iPad 10 Series contributed to 60% of Apple's shipments, underpinning Apple's strong momentum in the market, CMR report stated.

Samsung came in second with a market share of 25% and a YoY growth of 70%. The brand's vast product portfolio, covering both premium and value-for-money tablets, enabled it to target a wide consumer base. For instance, Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus 5G contributed to 52% of Samsung's total shipments.

Interestingly, Xiaomi saw exceptional market gains with a significant 146% YoY growth in Q3 2024. Known for its value-for-money offerings, Xiaomi's growth was driven by the popular Redmi Pad (37%) and Redmi Pad SE WiFi (26%), both resonating well in India's price-sensitive market.

Lenovo continues to face challenges in Q3 2024, experiencing a 13% decline in unit sales. The Lenovo Tab M11 4G + Wi-Fi (28%) and Lenovo Tab Plus (16%) were the main contributors to its shipments. No other brand lost tablet market share as much as Lenovo did in Q3 2024.

OnePlus continues to make strides, achieving a significant 97% YoY growth. The OnePlus Pad Go Wi-Fi Series was particularly popular, accounting for 57% of OnePlus's shipments. It shows the brand understands the pulse of the nation in the tablet race, helping it gain ground at a rapid pace.

"The tablet market is on a growth incline, steered by a surge in 5G tablet adoption and a clear ongoing trend towards premiumization during the festive season sales. India's value concious consumers are prioritizing better-speeced tablets for work, learn and play," Menka Kumari, Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), said in a statement.

"As brands align their strategies with consumer expectations, the future of the tablet market looks incredibly promising," Kumari added.

Looking ahead, CMR forecasts a steady 10-15% growth for the tablet market in 2024. This market growth will be steered by a robust consumer demand for premium as well as value-for-money tablets. Alongside, commercial tablet demand is also on the rise, steered by growing pocket of opportunities in edtech, healthtech, hospitalitytech and CPGtech, amongst others.

This growth trend in the tablet market is not unprecedented. In the past, similar surges have been observed with the advent of new technologies or during festive seasons. For instance, the introduction of 4G technology also saw a significant increase in tablet sales, as consumers sought to upgrade their devices for better connectivity and performance. Similarly, festive seasons have traditionally seen a spike in tablet sales, as consumers take advantage of festive offers and discounts.