Apple has expanded its Cloud-based gaming service Arcade's catalogue of more than 200 games, all without ads or in-app purchases, with nine new games.

A new take on Mattel's classic card game UNO is available on the service with UNO: Arcade Edition.

The game features three modes where fans can enjoy solo matches with classic UNO rules in Single Player, play with others in Quick Match, or turn up the heat in Custom Games that feature special twists like Wild Swap Hands and Color Showdown, the tech giant said in a statement.

Also released are: WHAT THE CAR? for Apple Vision Pro, a spatial adaption of the 2024 D.I.C.E. Awards' Mobile Game of the Year; physics-based racing game LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+; wholesome interactive adventure Lost in Play+; and hit 3D arcade game Helix Jump+.

"Next month, four fun games bring even more reason to jump in and play. Launching exclusively on Apple Arcade on July 3, Angry Birds Bounce is a new take on one of the most iconic mobile game series of all time with over 5 billion lifetime downloads," said the company.

The new game blends Angry Birds' classic slingshot gameplay with arcade-style brick-breaker mechanics, creating an all-new adventure full of chaotic charm and action-packed fun.

"Angry Birds Bounce reinvents the classic Angry Birds formula with a vertical twist, refreshing the gameplay while staying true to the brand's DNA," said Bryan Cook, Angry Birds Bounce game lead at Rovio.

"We are thrilled to bring this new experience exclusively to Apple Arcade, featuring the largest roster of Angry Birds characters ever, and we can't wait to see our players' reactions to this new title," he added.

Three more popular games will also be added from the App Store on July 3: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+, the most recent entry in the acclaimed tower defense franchise; Suika Game+, a delightful fruit-merging puzzle game; and Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+, which transforms Crayola's favourite kids' pet toys into digital companions.

Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free, said the company.

With inputs from IANS.