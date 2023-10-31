Apple has introduced its latest MacBook Pro lineup, featuring the cutting-edge family of M3 chips – M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These innovative chips, built using advanced 3-nanometer technology, are set to elevate the MacBook Pro's performance and capabilities to new heights.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro, now equipped with the M3 chip, starts at Rs 169,900. This model not only excels in everyday tasks but also delivers remarkable sustained performance in professional applications and games, catering to the needs of aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs. The new MacBook Pro is available for order starting today, with availability commencing on November 7.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro offer enhanced performance and unified memory support, providing the necessary horsepower for users in fields like coding, creative work, and research.

For those with demanding workflows such as machine learning programming, 3D rendering, and video editing, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max are the ideal choices. These models boast powerful GPUs, substantial CPUs, and support for up to 128GB of unified memory, making them suitable for even the most intensive tasks.

Moreover, the M3 Pro and M3 Max models are now available in a stunning space black finish, adding an extra touch of elegance to the MacBook Pro lineup.

All MacBook Pro models come with a Liquid Retina XDR display, a built-in 1080p camera, a top-notch six-speaker sound system, and a wide range of connectivity options. With up to 22 hours of battery life, these laptops offer exceptional portability and consistent performance whether plugged in or running on battery.

John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, expressed his excitement, stating, "With the next generation of M3 chips, we're raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We're excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it's a game-changing experience in every way."

The M3 family of chips represents a significant leap in graphics architecture, thanks to a faster and more efficient next-generation GPU. These chips introduce a breakthrough technology called Dynamic Caching, which optimizes GPU memory usage, resulting in improved performance for demanding professional applications and games.

Apple has also introduced new rendering features, including hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, which will enhance visual quality and realism in supported software.

Apple's MacBook Pro, known for its power-efficient performance, is now an even more compelling choice, offering remarkable speed and responsiveness. The laptops are equipped with Liquid Retina XDR, featuring an impressive 1000 nits sustained brightness and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content.

The launch also coincides with the release of macOS Sonoma, which introduces a range of features designed for both work and leisure, including improved desktop widgets, interactive video conferencing tools, and enhanced web browsing with Safari. Apple silicon's capabilities are fully harnessed in this new macOS, with features like a high-performance mode for Screen Sharing and Game Mode for an immersive gaming experience.

Apple remains committed to sustainability, with the new MacBook Pro incorporating 100 percent recycled materials, rare earth elements, and responsibly sourced wood fiber in its packaging. The company is on a path to becoming completely carbon neutral across its operations, supply chain, and product life cycles by 2030.