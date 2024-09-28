'Applaud women who had guts to come out and speak': Lakshmi Manchu on Hema Committee Report; talks about nepotism and more [Exclusive]

Lakshmi Manchu Lakshmi is the daughter of actor Mohan Babu and Vidya Devi. She has been acting since a very young age and has done over 40 films.

She was last seen in Monster starring Mohanlal marking her debut in the Malayalam film industry. She moved to Mumbai last year seeking better opportunities in her career.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India the actor spoke about her journey, her take on the ongoing Hema Committee report, future films and her take on nepotism and more.

Excerpts

You've worked in both films and OTT platforms. Do you feel that web series offer actors more opportunities to showcase their talent?

More than OTT, I feel that when TV came, it gave more opportunities to actors. OTT for me is an extension for films to tell stories in a longer format instead of a shorter one. I think it's just opened up different avenues but really giving more opportunities was when TV came into fruition. Otherwise, actors were just acting in films and then retiring and staying at home. Ever since TV, that really changed.

Many celebrities are opting for cosmetic enhancements like lip fillers. What are your views on this trend?

Why are we making such a big deal about what actors want to do? To each their own. It's like going and getting something done and modified which will make you feel better and more confident. It's any better rather than hating yourself for that part. There are not just lip fillers but 10 thousand things you can do to your body and face. But it's important to know that once you have started, it's a never-ending game.

Do you think producers and directors now prioritize social media following when casting actors?

Sad to see but I do see producers and directors doing that. You could be a great actor but then if there's a less talented actor with more social media following, that's what is usually getting more traction which is sad. But I do see that happening.

What's your perspective on the ongoing discussions surrounding the Hema Committee report?

I think these discussions shouldn't ever die and we should keep them alive. Come to terms with the world we live in rather than shoving it in the blanket or carpet. I applaud the women who have had the guts to come out and speak about this because a very small percentage of women find the courage to do so. Henceforth, I really applaud these women.

The conversation around nepotism has become quite prominent. What are your thoughts on the subject?

The conversation around nepotism has been there since I was a baby and I was in school. I don't really cater to that conversation because to each their own and how they perceive. I feel your talent speaks more than anything else. Also, with the conversation on nepotism, there's more negativity than positivity and I am yet to see a father saying that I don't want my child to do what I do except I was raised like that and I still didn't listen to my dad. So, I think it's so done and dusted that people need to chuck it and go to work.

About the Hema Committee report

The Justice Hema Committee was set up by the Kerala government in 2017 and the report was submitted to the state government in 2019. It was after a long-drawn legal battle that the report was finally released on August 19, leading to several former actresses opening up with allegations of sexual harassment by several prominent industry figures.

Based on the complaints, the Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, including 10 from the film industry. Those who are in the dock include actor-turned-CPI(M) legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. Mukesh, Ranjith, and Raju have, by now, secured relief from the court.