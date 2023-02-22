After the attack on singer Sonu Nigam and his crew at a recently held event, Shaan has expressed his anger at the whole incident. The Tanha Dil singer shared a letter by the Indian Singers Rights' Association (ISRA) which has sought government intervention in the disturbing incident. Shaan has said that he is appalled and disgusted by the whole attack.

Shaan Mukherji's post

"I'm am appalled and disgusted at what has happened .. and in Mumbai ?!? A city that is known for its law and order, and safety. As a fellow artist, a fan, as part of fraternity I expect some action to be taken by the Authorities against the miscreants responsible for this rowdy misconduct and violence," Shaan wrote.

ISRA's letter

"We are deeply aggrieved to know about the serious attack on our legendary singer Sonu Nigam and his team at a musical event in Chembur yesterday night. It is a matter of shame that an idolized artist was manhandled. All Singers of the country are in shock and are concerned about this incident. We therefore request the Govt of Maharashtra and law enforcement agencies to take serious note about this to try to ensure that such incidents are not repeated with any Singers / Artist whatsoever," The ISRA letter said.

The incident took place in Mumbai when singer Sonu Nigam and his crew were manhandled for a selfie. One of the accused is the son of a local MLA, identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar. Sister of the accused, Suprada Phaterpekar, a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued apology on social media.

The other version

"As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance my brother was trying to take a selfie with him."

She went on to add, "Due to the rush and furore (sic), there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after examination. Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter," she added.