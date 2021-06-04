The horror movie genre has a huge following in all nooks of the world. From jump scare moments to unexpected screams, classic horror movies often take the audiences to a whole new world of fear and panic. Netflix is one of the best platforms where people can watch horror films, especially during these pandemic times where everyone is confined to their homes.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five top-rated horror films that could send chills through your spine.

Apostle

Released in 2018, Apostle is a classic horror film available on Netflix. Directed by Gareth Evans, the film is set in 1905, and it revolves around the story of a man named Thomson who travels to an idyllic island where a religious cult lives.

The film stars Dan Stevens, Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, Paul Higgins, and Michael Sheen in the lead roles. Apostle currently holds a rating of 78 percent in Rotten Tomatoes, and it clearly indicates the quality of this horror flick.

Alive

Alive is a South Korean zombie film released in 2020. Starring Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye in the lead roles, the film showcases the story of a young man who gets isolated in his home during a zombie outbreak.

As the young man struggles to find food to keep him alive, a charming woman from the opposite building extends a needy helping hand. The film narrates the struggles faced by the duo to save themselves from the deadly zombie attack.

In The Tall Grass

In The Tall Grass is an underrated movie that is currently streaming on Netflix. The film has ample doses of twists and turns, and it will surely pull the audience into a state of panic.

The movie revolves around the lives of a family that enters the grass. However, things take an unexpected turn when they realize that the grass is home to an evil entity. They also face a time loop as time passes by.

The Witch

Another classic horror movie that is currently available on Netflix is The Witch. The film revolves around the life of a banished Puritan family who sets up a farm by the edge of a huge remote forest where no other family lives. However, things go wrong when sinister forces start haunting them.

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, and Lucas Dawson in the lead roles. The Witch currently holds an IMDB rating of 7.9/10.

Run

Run, directed by Aneesh Chaganty is a mind-blowing psychological horror movie. The film revolves around the life of Chloe, who is forbidden from seeing the mail and is kept in isolation. At one point in time, Chloe starts suspecting her mother for hiding some dark secrets. Run stars Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, and Pat Healy in the lead roles.