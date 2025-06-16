Reality show The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thriller format, has premiered on Amazon Prime Video with Karan Johar as the host.

The contestants of the show are: Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Jasmine Bhasin. Joining them are Apoorva, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, comedian Harsh Gujral, social media star Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, poker pro Nikita Luther, digital creator Purav Jha, rapper Raftaar, actor Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

In its very first week, the show has already seen tensions flare among contestants. A controversy erupted between Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed during the premiere episode. The two swore upon the so-called "Behen Code," but tensions escalated after Apoorva snapped at Uorfi, who persistently questioned her about why she was crying.

Allegedly, Uorfi remarked that Apoorva wasn't on "her level," citing the difference in their career trajectories and implying that Apoorva should respect her.

On Sunday, June 15, Apoorva shared a story-time video on her YouTube channel, opening up about the incident. She claimed that off-camera, Uorfi insulted her in front of other contestants, which left her feeling humiliated and in tears. Apoorva also revealed she had argued with her mother before joining The Traitors and was promised three phone calls during the show.

However, when she requested to call home, the makers reportedly denied her request, adding to her emotional distress. While fellow contestant Jannat Zubair comforted her, Apoorva asked her to keep it private. When Uorfi questioned her about it, Apoorva snapped, saying, "Not everything is about you, Uorfi."

Apoorva went on to say that after a task, once the contestants returned to the palace and the cameras were off, Uorfi allegedly called out to her saying, "Bh**chd Apoorva, idhar aao."* Keeping her composure, Apoorva responded with "Aaram se," which reportedly triggered Uorfi further. Uorfi then lashed out, saying, "Tumhe pata hai tum kisse baat kar rahi ho? Main tumhare level pe hoon kya? Tumhari aukaat nahi hai mujhse baat karne ki."

According to Apoorva, Uorfi screamed in her face, causing her to break down again. "I was still crying... mujhe bohot zyada bezzati hui thi, yaar. This was my worst fear — someone saying that I'm just an influencer and that I don't deserve to be on the show. I already felt that way. I felt like an impostor, and I knew the audience would agree with her. I just felt so bad," she shared.

In response, on Monday, Uorfi posted a screenshot of her conversation with Apoorva and wrote, "Everything is planned, guys. We literally spoke after the incident. This was all pre-planned — her story-time, the exaggeration — and she's making me look bad. That's what I hate."

Uorfi further claimed that the day before Apoorva broke down on the show, Jannat Zubair was seen crying for her parents. Apoorva allegedly mocked Jannat, saying, "Kya parents ke liye ro rahi hai? Pagalpanti hai."

Uorfi added, "When I went to console her in front of the cast and crew, she said, 'Beh*****d, jaa na yaha se.' I felt extremely disrespected. So out of anger, I said what I said."*

Later, Uorfi posted an Instagram story, expressing her distress after watching Apoorva's video. "She's painting me as a villain, and I'm not. I'm literally shivering right now," she said.

I like Uorfi but this was so arrogant n very delulu of her lol #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/eMjRsTSaGg — Naina A. (@AnaamRishta) June 15, 2025

She also admitted to having insecurities around respect due to years of online trolling. "Being disrespected is an insecurity of mine. I've faced it on the internet for years, and it has mentally affected me. So when she abused and shouted at me like 'Bh**chd jaa na yaha se,' it really hit me,"* she explained.

Uorfi concluded, "When she snapped at me, my ego was hurt. I shouldn't have said what I did. I don't care anymore, but I don't know why the hate on the internet is affecting me so much."