Trouble seems far from over for social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija. Popularly known as Rebel Kid, she recently sparked controversy with her comments on the India's Got Talent fiasco. Now, she has once again grabbed attention for her behaviour at singer Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In a TikTok clip, also shared on X (formerly Twitter), Apoorva is seen enjoying the concert, lip-syncing, and dancing. However, her decision to turn on her camera's flashlight reportedly annoyed fellow attendees.

At one point, a security guard flashed a light at her, seemingly instructing her to return to her seat. In response, Apoorva appeared visibly irritated and was heard saying, "Main thappad mar doongi usko" (I will slap them).

According to some netizens, she also yelled at other concertgoers when asked to lower her voice and stop using the flash. Others alleged that she nearly hit someone before security intervened.

The video's caption, written in French, translates to: "POV: We were at the concert, and she was filming her own music video. The security guard asked her to sit down, but she didn't care. Big flash in the face."

Everyone's favourite internet feminist Apoorva Mukhija being a nuisance at Sabrina Carpenter's france concert, this tik tok was posted by some French person



Ruining the name of the country and its people by being a complete AH ?? pic.twitter.com/ktbIPAs2w4 — pika (@pikafortheworld) March 20, 2025

During her appearance on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Apoorva Mukhija sparked controversy by using explicit language and asking inappropriate questions to a contestant.

On Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Apoorva Mukhija made a controversial remark to a male contestant. In response to the contestant's joke about the vagina, she asked, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hain maa se nikalne ke baad, la***e?" (Have you seen a vagina after coming out of your mother?)

As a result, multiple FIRs were lodged against her, Samay Raina, and others, accusing them of allegedly promoting vulgarity online.