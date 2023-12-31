In yet another weekend ka Vaar Ka hosted by Salman Khan, the actor reprimanded wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan. The social media influencer's entry into Bigg Boss 17 was to make Munawar apologise for double dating him and claiming to be in a relationship with Nazalia. However, things between Munawar and Ayesha changed and they started liking each other to the extent that Munawar asked Ayesha if she would marry him.

Salman Khan shouts at Ayesha Khan; latter cries, Ankita consoles her

In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, host Salman Khan lashed out at Ayesha and Munawar Faruqui. Salman said, "To Ayesha, maksad kya hai, is show me aane ka? [Ayesha, why are you here? What is your plan?]"

Ayesha replies, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe us cheez ke liye. [Sir, I wanted an apology for that matter.]" Salman then asks, "Apology aapko national television pe chahiye thi? [You needed an apology on national television?]"

Looking at Munawar, Salman Khan said, "Chalo jhagde har ek ke beech me hote hai yarr. Lekin aise national television par, ek show me aake nahi hote, Munawar. [Fights happen between everyone, but they don't happen like this on national television, Munawar].

Salman then tells Munawar, "Stand up comedy mein pata nahi kya kya bol jaate ho aap, yaha toh bola nahi ja raha he apse (You say a lot during your stand-up comedy, but here you are mum)!"

Lashing out at Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, Salman Khan mentioned, "Jis tarah aapka rishta dikh raha hai, vo narazgi vala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya games chal rahe hai yrr? [The way your relationship is portrayed, it doesn't seem like a relationship with disagreements. What games are being played here?]"

Cut to the next scene, Ayesha is seen crying loudly, saying, "Maine iske liye nahi kiya hai [I didn't do it for this reason],"

Ankita Lokhande consoles her. As soon as Munawar approaches to talk to Ayesha, she says, "Mujhe shakal nahi dekhna apni Munawar. Please, aaj ke baad zindagi me apni shakal mat dikhana. [I don't want to see your face, Munawar. Please, don't show me your face for the rest of my life.]"

Ayesha Khan fainted

Meanwhile, on December 29, Ayesha Khan was rushed to the hospital after she fainted inside the house. It so happened that, Ayesha Khan was sitting with Munawar and Neil Bhatt in the garden area when she complained of uneasiness. The moment she stood up to walk towards the confession room, she fainted on the floor. Munawar rushed her to the medical room and stood outside waiting for her to return. The actor-model is now recuperating and back inside the house.

Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.