Ardent cinephiles have grown up watching Ishq Vishq starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. Ishq Vishq was released in 2003.

After years, it was announced that the makers would come up with a Gen Z version of the cult classic film Ishq Vishq and since then, the anticipation for the film has been high. But as soon as the film was released, its lacklustre script and weak storyline failed to captivate audiences.

The Plot

Ishq Vishk Rebound was released in theatres on Friday, June 21. The film marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan and also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The songs and trailer of the film are loved by the masses. This rebound version of Ishq Vishq is all about Gen Z's point of view on how they deal with relationships.

As soon as the film was released in theatres, movie-goers flocked to Social X (formerly Twitter) and reviewed the film.

Some loved the Gen Z version and lauded Rohit Saraf's acting

A user wrote, "#IshqVishkRebound 'Shudh 'Gen Z' Romance...' Ishq Vishk Rebound narrates a romantic tale dealing with the lives of today's confused youngsters dealing with multiple issues at the same time. Their focus keeps lingering on career, friendship & love. It's got a love triangle, cheating, heartbreaks & rebound attached to it. The film has been presented in a breezy manner with good music attached to it. #Rehmat, #ChotDilPe, #GoreGoreMukhde, #SoniSoni & #IshqVisqPyaarVyaar are enjoyable songs & have been nicely presented in the film."

Another mentioned, "#RohitSaraf is highly confident & carries the film on his shoulder. He makes you part of his confused world & displays high growth as an actor with his cute & naive character. #PashminaRoshan has a bindaas character & she justifies it to a certain extent. #JibraanKhan is a star material right from frame one. Wish he had more role & a deeper character in the film."

Another mentioned, "Ishq Vishk Rebound falls short on every level, with the only redeeming quality being its songs. The acting is cringe-worthy, the script poorly written, and it relies heavily on outdated and awkward stereotypes of Gen-Z behaviour."

The next one mentioned, "IshqVishkRebound is an unbearable film with the worst performances from the lead actors, especially Pashmina. Couldn't even match 1% of the Shahid Kapoor Iconic film. A sure shot Disaster -1/5."

Fans were smitten by Rohit as Raghav and loved his cuteness in the film, others called Jibraan aka Sahir a show-stealer while Pashmina Roshan was bashed brutally for her acting.

#IshqVishkRebound is an unbearable film with the worst performances from the lead actors especially Pashmina. Couldn't even match 1% of the Shahid Kapoor Iconic film.



An Instagrammer reviewer named Filmy Monica said that people should apologise to Sharmin Sehgal for her acting in Heeramandi, as she was far better than Pashmina Roshan.

A section of netizens said that more than Gen Z, it's Nibba Nibbi love.

Box-office collection of Ishq Vishq rebound

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan-starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound fails to attract audiences.

As per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy flick minted just Rs 85 lakh on Friday, which is among the lowest among films released in 2024.