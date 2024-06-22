Awful acting: Junaid Khan's acting debut disappoints, Karsandas Mulji story is relevant even after 160 years [Maharaj Twitter Review]

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film, Maharaj. The movie stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. It is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. After a week of delay and errands of legal battle, the film has finally dropped and netizens have already reviewed Aamir Khan's son's debut film.

What is the film about?

Maharaj is inspired by a real-life case and adapted from Saurabh Shah's book, 'Maharaj'. The story revolves around a social reformer who brought about significant positive societal changes.

The film stars Junaid Khan as Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who advocated and fought for women's rights in pre-independent India.

Based on true events from the 1860s - Maharaj is now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/QlleHUV8dq — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 22, 2024

A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of societal reform.

The film talks about age-old rituals and blind faith that have been going on for years which is still prevalent netizens shared their opinions about the controversial film and also commented on Junaid's acting skills.

Twitter review of Junaid Khan's Maharaj

A user on Reddit wrote, "Junaid Khan's acting debut! He seems to have the same acting range as Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan."

Another mentioned, "Doesn't know how to use his arms. none of the Nepos do. They all think acting is about facial movements and dialogue. But they all lack body language. They do not authentically emote."

A Redditor wrote, "Why is he talking like Roshesh ( Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame.)

Another wrote, "What awful acting is this...?"

The third one mentioned, "That's not completely true. His acting is as flat as Tiger or Arjun. Serious cinema lovers like us have problems with talentless people, man or woman degrading the quality of cinema and spoiling the experience."

Netizens lauded the script and storyline but were disappointed with Junaid's acting.

Sharing an elaborate review, a user on X (Twitter) wrote, "First of all I want to say it loud that @yrf & Director @sidpmalhotra deserve a pat on their back for choosing to make a film on a topic like this in such a sensitive country like ours! It was so nauseating to know that such things once existed!" Adding to this, she also wrote about the performances of the actors. Her tweet read, "And now talking about the performances & yes about Junaid Khan. All I can say that I am floored. This is perhaps going to be remembered as one of the strongest, most impactful Bollywood debuts ever. Am not exaggerating. This was not at all an easy character to play."

A user wrote, "Another user took to the social media and wrote: "Watched #maharaj and really glad that this movie was made and so many topics dealt upon at once- casteism, rape, blind faith, and the fight for justice. What is sad is the movie based on something that happened in the 1860s is still relevant in today's time."

In a nutshell, what sets Maharaj apart is that it takes the viewer deep into the chamber of the evil Godman and his practices over there.