Apni Party president and former minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday, held a meeting with the Union Home Minister in New Delhi to address various crucial matters concerning the political, economic, and administrative issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

Within days after the two-day visit of Union Home in Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari is the first politician who called on Amit Shah to discuss the political situation.

During his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir regions on June 23 and 24, the Union Home Minister reviewed the security scenario ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and received feedback about the prevailing political situation in the Union Territory.

"The discussions between the two leaders focused on a wide range of issues, aiming to enhance prevailing peace, foster development, improve governance, and address the political dynamics in the region", the Apni Party spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Bukhari provided a comprehensive appraisal to Shah regarding the existing state of peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He told the Home Minister that J&K people have played a significant role in fostering and maintaining peace, demonstrating their commitment to a peaceful environment.

He also conveyed that the people are eager to contribute even more to strengthen the ongoing peace process, as they aspire to reap the benefits that come with an enhanced state of peace.

Bukhari suggests release of religious leaders on Eid

However, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari conveyed his urgent appeal to the Union Home Minister, stressing the need for New Delhi to take immediate Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) to further bolster the prevailing public sentiment.

In particular, he recommended two significant actions: the release of prominent religious leaders ahead of the upcoming Eid celebration, and the timely announcement of assembly polls in the Union Territory (UT).

"The release of prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, will further fill the environment with a spirit of positivity", he observed.

"These influential figures possess the ability to play an important role in helping eradicate social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse in the Valley", he said.

Apni Party demands announcement of Assembly polls

During the meeting with Amit Shah, the Apni Party chief said that the long-awaited announcement of assembly polls in the region would instill a sense of political empowerment among the people.

"These measures would not only foster a positive atmosphere but will also signify the government's commitment to empowering the people and upholding democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir," the Apni Party President conveyed to the Home Minister.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing an extended period of peace and harmony after a considerable duration, it is an opportune moment to take proactive measures to strengthen democracy and enhance peace further in the region. It is primitive that people are not deprived of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives any longer," Bukhari added.

People of Kashmir are eager to greet devotees of Amarnath Yatra

Welcoming the Amarnath Yatra, which is beginning soon, Apni Party President informed the Home Minister that J&K people are eager to greet the pilgrims as this Yatra has always played a pivotal role in fostering religious harmony, strengthening cultural bonds, and yielding significant economic benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari stressed the importance of granting people every opportunity to showcase their warm hospitality by wholeheartedly welcoming the Yatra and embracing pilgrims with open hearts and minds.

He emphasized the need for the government to have unwavering trust in the people and to ensure ample opportunities for them to extend their gracious hospitality to the Yatris.

He said, "By doing so, it would not only enhance the overall experience of the pilgrims but also foster a positive and inclusive environment that promotes cultural exchange, understanding, and harmony between the local population and the visiting devotees".