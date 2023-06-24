Amid the much-touted meeting of the non-BJP parties to form a united front before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Amit Shah on Friday dubbed the opposition gathering as a photo session that is not going to yield any result.

"Today a photo session is underway in Patna. Opposition parties want to challenge Prime Modi and the NDA. I want to tell them that in 2024 Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister by winning more than 300 seats", Amit Shah said while addressing a rally at Jammu.

"No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite", he observed.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States of America. The USA has bestowed the honour of the State Guest to the Prime Minister of India. The honour given to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has not been given to anyone till date. Agreements are being signed between India and USA in the field of space, defence, and semiconductors, and many big companies are eager to invest in India.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last nine years, the government of India has started the eradication of corruption once and for all and has enhanced the country's pride. Despite opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken progressive initiatives like the removal of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and the removal of the Triple Talaq. The Prime Minister has provided many facilities to 60 crore poor people of the country, which they were waiting for last 70 years", he said.

A meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began in Patna today to forge a united opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

विपक्ष कितनी भी बार एक होने का ढोंग कर ले, लेकिन 2024 के चुनाव में 300 से ज्यादा सीटों के साथ मोदी जी का प्रधानमंत्री बनना तय है। pic.twitter.com/uPhQ4N9gc9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2023

Asks J&K youth to pick up pens instead of stones

Amit Shah exhorted the youth of Kashmir to ensure that they carry pens and laptops instead of stones.

Addressing an event after the inauguration of the three-day Vitasta Festival at Srinagar, Shah said those who have known only the history of Jammu and Kashmir in the last four decades think that this is a disputed or disturbed area.

"But Kashmir is a land which has borne the brunt of bloodshed in the past and emerged victorious and more stable and peaceful," he said, adding that this land saw nearly 40,000 deaths due to terrorism in the last three to four decades but today the same Kashmir is celebrating Vitasta Festival and marching ahead.

The home minister chose the occasion to call upon the youth of Kashmir to think about the rich cultural heritage of the valley.

"Those who handed over arms and stones to you, they were never your well-wishers. You should have pens, laptops, and books in your hands and not stones," he said, in an apparent reference to stone-pelting protests in the past.

Amit Shah inaugurated and lay the foundation stone for various projects. He laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Samba and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries.