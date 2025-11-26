Dharmendra's death has left a gaping void in the entertainment industry that can never be filled. The whole nation mourned the death of the veteran actor as he breathed his last on November 24, 2025. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; the who's who of the industry turned up to pay their last respects to the biggest icon of Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra's last film

Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will next be seen in Ikkis directed by Sriram Raghavan, featuring Agastya Nanda in lead role. One of the most memorable roles of Dharmendra remains of his character in 'Apne'. The film starring Sunny and Bobby Deol also had Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was one of the biggest hits of 2007. While fans have been waiting for the sequel to the tear-jerker, Dharmendra's death has left Anil Sharma with no choice but to shelve the project. The director, who has worked with the 'He Man' of Bollywood in over seven films has said that 'Apne 2' just can't be made without the man himself.

Apne 2

Anil Sharma said that even though the film's script for the sequel was ready, they won't go ahead with it anymore. "Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it's impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it's not possible!" he told HT.

Recalling his last meeting with the legendary actor in October, Anil Sharma said that Dharmendra told him to come to him with a good script. He said that the camera loved him and wanted to be in front of it.

"I met him in early October and he said: 'Anil, koi acchi kahani laa, acchi film karni hai...camera meri mehbooba hai, mujhe yaad karti hai. Mujhe jana hai uske samne'."

(Anil bring a good story, I want to do a good film. Camera is my lover, remembers me. I have to be in front of her).