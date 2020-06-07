The lockdown has meant that travel came to a complete halt. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, nobody has been able to travel, let alone move out of their homes. However, now as the nation tries to limp back to normalcy as cases rise drastically, travel plans look like they are being made now.

Now with the lockdown slowly being lifted Aparshakti Khurrana is planning to make a trip home to his mother.

Aparshakti Khurrana to travel home to Chandigrah amid COVID-19

With lockdown strictures being relaxed, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana on Saturday announced that he is now all set to travel to his hometown, Chandigarh.

Taking to social media, Aparshakti posted a throwback picture with his mom and wrote on Instagram, "Mom and me are Spec-tacular together! #GoingToMumma #GoingToChandigarh #SeeYouSoonMumma."

Seeing the post, many of his friends conveyed "safe travel" wishes amid COVID-19.

Actor Sunny Singh commented, "Dhyaan Naal."

Singer Lisha Mishra wrote, "Safe travels and sending love."

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Bollywood actor Aparshakti had expressed how badly he misses his family -- especially his brother Ayushmann Khurrana's children.

"I have many things to do after the lockdown. Going back to the set would be the first and most important thing, but apart from work, I would love to run in an open football field and breath under the sky. Also, I would love to meet my brother, Ayushmann Khurrana's children, Virajveer and Varushka. I would try to go to Chandigarh to meet my parents," he had said.

On the film front, Aparshakti will be seen as a solo hero for the first time in 'Helmet', opposite Pranutan.