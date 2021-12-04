Former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. He was rushed to the hospital with a low pulse and was declared brought dead when reached the hospital in Hyderabad.

The body has been brough back to his residence and funeral will be held on Sunday, his close aides told media. Soon after the news, Telangana Congress expressed condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister and Governor Konijeti Rosaiah garu.... His death is an irreplaceable loss to@INCIndia and to me personally. Profound sympathy to his family," State PCC chief Revanth Reddy tweeted.

Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 4, 2021

Born on July 4, 1933 in the village of Vemuru in Guntur, Rosaiah studied Commerce at Guntur Hindu College and was elected thrice to AP Assembly in 1968, 1974, and 1980 on behalf of the Congress Party.

Rosaiah served as minister for several portfolios until he was elected CM following the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, father of current AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in September 2009. After serving for 14 months as CM, he was sent as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016. He also served as Karnataka governor for two months.

Rosaiah, who has been the Finance Minister in the Andhra Pradesh state government for several times under different chief ministers, had the credit of introducing the state budget a total of 16 times, including the 2009-10 budget.