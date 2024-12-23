Stalwarts of the Punjab music industry, Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, and Karan Aujla, have been captivating audiences with their individual India tours. So far, the trio has performed in cities like Indore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai, among others.

At the Indore concert, Diljit gave a shoutout to both AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, encouraging audiences to cheer for independent artists.

Diljit said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too)."

He also added, "Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

However, during the Chandigarh leg of the tour, AP Dhillon claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram, leading to a heated exchange on the platform.

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. It implied AP Dhillon's profile wasn't blocked. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government...not with the artists)."

In response, AP Dhillon posted a screen recording showing that he could see Diljit's profile after being unblocked.

AP Dhillon said, "I wasn't planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what's real and what's not."

Amid all the social media drama, AP Dhillon's girlfriend, Banita Sandhu, was seen dancing and enjoying herself at Diljit's Mumbai concert on December 19 at Mahalaxmi Race Course. A video of the actress vibing to Diljit's song surfaced online. However, Banita was noticeably absent from AP Dhillon's concerts in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Banita skipped AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, held on December 7, sparking rumours of a breakup.

About Banita and AP Dhillon's relationship

Banita featured in Dhillon's popular 2023 song With You, and their sizzling chemistry in the music video led fans to speculate that they were dating in real life. Banita also attended the screening of AP Dhillon's docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind in Mumbai last year, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Banita and Dhillon shared a loved-up picture and captioned it as "with me" and a heart emoji.

Who is Banita Sandu?

Banita Sandhu, a Welsh actor, made her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in October. She then starred in the Tamil film Adithya Varma and was also part of Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham. Banita played the role of Miss Malhotra in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, based on the book by Julia Quinn, impressing fans with her performance.