AP Dhillon is a name that needs no introduction. Not just Bollywood celebs, the entire globe seems to have fallen in AP Dhillon's songs. And the Kapoor sisters are no exception. However, there seems to be a catch. The Brown Munde singer seems to have an equal amount of adulation for one of the Kapoor girls – Khushi Kapoor!

The Archies' actress is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she already has found a celebrity fan in AP Dhillon. Why, you may ask? Well, that's because the pretty girl has found a special mention in Dhillon's latest song titled – True Stories. "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor (When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor)," is one of the lyrics of the song. Khushi and Janhvi both have been attending AP Dhillon's concerts in Mumbai.

And something seemed to have hit it off. Now, this does make everyone wonder if there's more to it than meets the eye, right? Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's Archies remake. Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor.

"This looks so exciting!!!!!!! | can't wait what a fun world you guys have created, it's going to be magic!!! And my baby@khushi05k I love u can I bite your cheeks I miss you," Janhvi had shared when the trailer of Archies was released at a recent Netflix's Tudum event.