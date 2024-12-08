AP Dhillon falls flat on face; calls Malaika Arora his 'Childhood crush', hugs her during Mumbai concert [Watch]

Popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon performed at the MMRDA grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Saturday, December 7. AP Dhillon enthralled the audience with his electrifying performance. He performed on Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu, among others. Dhillon and his partner Shinda Kahlon also sang numbers from his recently released EP, such as Bora Bora and Old Money.

However, fans are in for a treat as AP Dhillon called Malaika Arora on the stage.

Before calling Malaika on stage, he said, "Mumbai, are you having fun? Make some noise". He addressed Malaika as his "childhood crush".

Malaika and AP Dhillon cheered and hooted for the duo when he addressed her as his childhood crush.

Malaika even grooved with Dhillon on stage as he sang 'With You'. After which the duo hugged.

A video shows Dhillon asking his fans near the stage to make some space for him. The singer then jumped right in the middle of his fans. While being down there, he also shook hands with his fans as the crowd sang along with him

However, the rapper had an oops moment on stage, as after meeting and greeting his fans, while climbing up the singer stumbled on the stairs and fell, but he quickly regained his composure and continued his performance. He too was seen laughing at the incident as the crowd cheered for him.

Dhillon's Mumbai concert was attended by a number of celebs including Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Mrunal Thakur among others.

Ahead of the concert, Dhillon had said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live."