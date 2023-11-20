Singer Neha Bhasin recently turned 41. The Din Shagna Da singer shares some risqué and bold pictures from her birthday photoshoot. In the pics, Neha can be seen posing boldly with the cake in various photos. Sharing the b'day post, Neha wrote, "Happy 41 to me." This hasn't gone down well with many on social media.

Gets trolled

Many revealed that they couldn't digest these pictures from her. "Why .cake between the thigh... you are such a gorgeous lady ..why you have to pose that way," a user asked. "She was singer right???" another user asked. "U r not 41 u r naughty one," a social media user commented. "Anything to get famous," one social media user wrote. "What was the need?" asked one more social media user.

There were many who also called her "hot" and "sexy". Neha Bhasin has given Bollywood some memorable songs like – Jag Ghoomeya, Meethi Meethi Chashni, Dhunki Laage, Din Shagna Da and many more. The diva also grabbed attention with her fashion sense and unabashed attitude inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Neha often gets trolled for her sartorial choices. The diva recently opened up about the same in an interview. "Of course, it affected me. I don't want to lie about it. I don't want somebody else who maybe feeling affected right now to feel they need to be brave about it," she told Bollywood Bubble. "I get very surprised that how do people feel so brutal that they want to hurt people so much," she added.