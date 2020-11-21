Famous playback singer Neha Bhasin is best-known singing hit songs like "Nai Jaana", "Dil diyan Gallan" and "Jag Ghumeya". Recently the singer opened up about a shocking incident that changed her life.

In an interview with IANS, Neha shared:

I was 10 years old. I was in Haridwar, one of the religious places in India. My mother was standing a few feet away from me. Suddenly, a guy came and poked his finger inside my a**. I was shocked. I just ran away. Then, a few years later, a man grabbed my breasts in a hall. I clearly remember these incidents. I used to think that it's my fault. Now, people have come on social media and have started abusing others -- mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually -- there. I consider it faceless terrorism.

Neha recalled receiving death threats online from fans of a popular K-pop band.

It all started when I had shared my point of view in support of another singer. I did not pass any demeaning remarks for the K-pop band. I only had said that I am not a big fan of that particular band and since then I have been trolled. From rape threats to death threats, I have witnessed it all. I don't keep quiet now. I even filed a police complaint.Such experiences have led Neha to come up with a song titled "Kehnde rehnde", which is against cyberbullying. The track aims to highlight issues like slut-shaming, sexism, cyberbullying and confining women to stereotypical standards of society. One should not tolerate anything wrong. One should raise his/her voice against the wrongdoings. Don't ignore, just call out.

