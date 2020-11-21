Famous playback singer Neha Bhasin is best-known singing hit songs like "Nai Jaana", "Dil diyan Gallan" and "Jag Ghumeya". Recently the singer opened up about a shocking incident that changed her life.
Singer Neha Bhasin opens up on being sexually abused at the tender age of 10
In an interview with IANS, Neha shared:
I was 10 years old. I was in Haridwar, one of the religious places in India. My mother was standing a few feet away from me. Suddenly, a guy came and poked his finger inside my a**. I was shocked. I just ran away. Then, a few years later, a man grabbed my breasts in a hall. I clearly remember these incidents. I used to think that it's my fault. Now, people have come on social media and have started abusing others -- mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually -- there. I consider it faceless terrorism.
Neha recalled receiving death threats online from fans of a popular K-pop band.
It all started when I had shared my point of view in support of another singer. I did not pass any demeaning remarks for the K-pop band. I only had said that I am not a big fan of that particular band and since then I have been trolled. From rape threats to death threats, I have witnessed it all. I don't keep quiet now. I even filed a police complaint.Such experiences have led Neha to come up with a song titled "Kehnde rehnde", which is against cyberbullying. The track aims to highlight issues like slut-shaming, sexism, cyberbullying and confining women to stereotypical standards of society. One should not tolerate anything wrong. One should raise his/her voice against the wrongdoings. Don't ignore, just call out.
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was molested at the age of three.
A few days ago, Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she was molested at the tender age of three.
Speaking to a portal, she said:
I was molested when I was just three years old. There is a stigma around the whole sexual abuse issue, which is why women don't open up about being exploited in life. But I hope the world changes. Today, there is awareness about it. Pehle toh yehi kaha jaata tha that don't speak about it. People will think about it differently. I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way to get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference.