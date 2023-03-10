Mumbai Police in February contacted Alia Bhatt after she lashed out at the paparazzi for invading her privacy. The actor, however, did not lodge any formal complaint.

In her Instagram post, Alia expressed her anger at photographers for clicking her pictures while she was inside her house and tagged Mumbai Police. Reacting to the incident, Ranbir Kapoor said that they have taken the legal route and are dealing with it accordingly.

Calling the incident 'ugly', Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Miss Malini said, "It was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don't want to talk much about it, but it was something that was very ugly."

He continued, "We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi are a part of our world. It's a symbiotic relationship 'they work with us, we work with them'. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that."

Alia Bhatt gets furious at paparazzi for taking photos of her at home; tags Mumbai Police

On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a collage of two pictures (clicked by paparazzi working for a media house), in which she can be seen sitting in her living room. Along with the images, she wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!"

The actress has also tagged Mumbai police in her post.

