Paparazzi are always on their toes to click and shoot celebrities and share them on their social media. Fans and netizens love to know the nitty-gritty of their favourites. There are times when paparazzi go to any length to capture their celebrities.

There was a time when baby Taimur's pictures were zoomed and clicked from Kareena's residence. Time and again celebrities have slammed the photogs for invading their privacy.

This is exactly what happen on Tuesday afternoon, Alia Bhatt lambasted a publication for invading her privacy.

Alia Bhatt gets furious at paparazzi for taking photos of her at home; tags Mumbai Police

On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a collage of two pictures (clicked by paparazzi working for a media house), in which she can be seen sitting in her living room. Along with the images, she wrote,"Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!"

The actress has also tagged Mumbai police in her post.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:

Several celebrities came out in support of Alia and slammed the house.

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Anushka Sharma as well as a renowned journalist Faye D'Souza too called out the publication for breaching Alia Bhatt's privacy.

Take a look

Times when celebs called out media houses for invading their privacy

It is not the first time Alia Bhatt called out the media. During her pregnancy days, she once called out a media report that claimed Ranbir Kapoor might travel to the UK to "bring his wife home".

On her Instagram, Alia pointed out that she doesn't need to be "picked up" or get rest, explaining that no schedules were being affected in any way.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma when she was pregnant with Vamika, had asked a publication to stop invading her and Virat Kohli's privacy. Sharing the pictures of herself and Virat sitting on there on her Instagram stories wrote, "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!"

Personal front

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and welcomed her daughter Raha in November.

Work front

The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. And will also be making her big Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, the film stars actress Gal Gadot.