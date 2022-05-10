Many a times, legal implications and punitive measures often fall short in tackling a social menace. Evil societal practices such as dowry or caste system require social orientation, counselling and strong disapproval from society itself. On Tuesday, a certain announcement circulating on social media not just shocked the netizens but also reflected on the sad state of affairs even in today's time and age.

In a village in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, a man carrying a dhol (percussion instrument) can be heard making a munadi (announcement) on behalf of Rajveer Pradhan, forbidding all 'chamars' (untouchables) from going near Rajveer Pradhan's farm land, Samadhi area or tubewell. "If any chamar is found near Rajveer Pradhan's farm land, Samadhi area or tubewell, he will be fined Rs 5k and hit 50 times with shoes." The incident took place in Pavti Khurd village in Muzaffarnagar.

"Munadi" (Announcement) on behalf of Rajveer Pradhan in a village in UP's Muzaffarnagar district.



Any "chamar" found near Rajveer Pradhan's farm land, samadhi area or tubewell will be fined Rs 5k and hit 50 times with shoes. Happened in Pavti Khurd village in Muzaffarnagar. pic.twitter.com/u9e7feugSk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 10, 2022

Statement from Muzaffarnagar Police

Taking note of the announcement, which found its way on social media, Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav issued a statement. Condemning the incident, he informed the media persons, "The announcement made by a person who calls himself and goes by the name of Rajveer Pradhan is illegal. It talks of caste system and violence and following which we immediately arrested him and his aide. After being charged under several sections, they are being sent to jail. In future too, the police will take strict action against any such incidents."

Laws on untouchability

Caste based violence is, unfortunately, nothing new in the nation. In order to end the practice of untouchability and discrimination, prevalent in Indian society for centuries, Article 17 was given space in Indian Constitution. It abolished untouchability and its practice in any form and made the enforcement of any disability arising out of Untouchability a punishable offence in law.

Netizens condemn

More than being unfortunate, the announcement is sad, pointed out a few. Decades after Independence, despite technological and social progress, a few pockets of the nation were still trapped in caste systems and practice of untouchability. "Unbelievable in 21st century India, going down and down," wrote a user. "Shame!" posted another. Others highlighted their disapproval in sarcasm. "21st century India," said a post, while another read, "Still in stone age. These people will never change."