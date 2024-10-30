'Anxiety your friend, it's always going to be there...': Vicky Kaushal on how he deals with anxiety issues

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has jetted off to an undisclosed location with Ranbir Kapoor for the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The actor last week celebrated karwa Chauth with his actor-wife Katrina Kaif.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has always been candid about his journey to stardom including his failures. In a new interview with Bazaar India, Vicky opened up about dealing with anxiety.

When asked if there is any advice for the younger generation struggling with the same issues. He said, "The best thing to do for anxiety is to acknowledge it. The enemy is indulging in it. A senior actor once told me to make anxiety your friend. It's always going to be there; you just need to master it. Acknowledging it is a great first step."

Talking about Bollywood's recent shift, he observed, "We're in an exciting phase. New voices are gaining power, and authenticity resonates with audiences. People are becoming more open to diverse narratives."

The actor opened up about his choices and asserted, "When I started, I didn't have the luxury of choice. I auditioned for roles, and the films chose me rather than the other way around."

"I have always wanted to challenge myself to do the same, to be someone different with each role," said Vicky Kaushal who assisted Gangs of Wasseypur and got influenced by Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi for doing complex roles.

During the interaction, Vicky Kaushal also expressed his interest in taking up film direction. "It's fascinating to see different approaches in filmmaking. I'm not sure if I'd take that step myself just yet, but I'm definitely intrigued," he added.

Work Front

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will next be seen in Chhava, which will trace the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is slated to release in December.

He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film's release has been postponed from Christmas 2025 to March 20, 2026.