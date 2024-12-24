2024 was a year of several celebrities turning parents for the first time and many for the second time. From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma turning parents for the second time to celebs like Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte, Yami Gautam, and Richa Chadha who turned parents for the first time.

Let's take a look at celebrity couples who became parents in 2024

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: One of the most powerful celebrity couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby boy – Akaay – on February 20. Just like their daughter Vamika, the couple has been extremely cautious about not letting their son be captured by the paparazzi. Ever since Akaay's birth, Anushka and Virat have been spending the majority of their time in London.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh: Deepika Padukone broke the internet when she announced her pregnancy. And when the diva finally delivered a baby girl, the whole nation went into a state of euphoria. Deepika and Ranveer have named their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8.

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal: The Baby John actor sent his fans and followers into a tizzy by sharing a picture of him kissing his pregnant wife's belly as he announced the arrival of the little one. Varun and Natasha became parents to Lara Dhawan on June 3.

Radhika Apte – Benedict Taylor: It was at an international film festival's red carpet that the whole nation came to know of the Parched actress' pregnancy. And another big surprise came when Radhika shared a picture of breastfeeding her baby girl a week after she was born in December.

Yami Gautam – Aditya Dhar: One of the most adored couples of the industry, Yami and Aditya welcomed their bundle of joy on May 20. The couple named their son Vedavid and took to social media to share the divine meaning of the name.

Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal: Just like their low-key love story, Richa and Ali welcomed their baby girl quietly on July 16. The couple named their little sunshine - Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Ever since, the two have been giving us sneak peeks into their new world of parenthood.

Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur: The 12th Fail actor welcomed his child into the world with wife, Sheetal Thakur, on February 7. Vikrant recently announced his decision to take a sabbatical to spend more and quality time with his newborn and family.

Masaba Gupta – Satyadeep Mishra: Masaba and Satyadeep welcomed their baby girl in October this year. Though the two have not yet revealed the name of their little girl, their love for their baby is visible in their interviews and social media posts.