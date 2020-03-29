Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and some other popular south Indian actress are too busy to make their wedding plans. They seemed to be least bothered about marriage even after crossing the threshold of 30 years.

A couple of decades ago, actresses used to enter films before they crossed the age of 20. Their acting career had a limited number of years. They used to make the most before they cross the threshold of 30 years. They opted for some professionals, who have settled abroad and get married to them. It was the end of their acting career.

But things have changed a lot in the last two decades. Actresses join the film industry after completing their studies and they target for an extended career even after their 30's. They make significant fanbase and brand that can shoulder a film attain box office success with their star power. With this, the age to enter martial life changed to 30-35. But some actresses are not thinking of marriage even after crossing this bar.

Anushka Shetty is one actress, who will cross the age of 40 in one and a half year. She was linked to several of her co-stars including Akkineni Nagarjuna and Prabhas. A lot has been rumoured about her impending marriage with the Saaho star, but she has denied the reports. However, she is not revealing her wedding plans.

Nayanthara was in a relationship with Silambarasan

Nayanthara was in a relationship with Silambarasan after they worked together in Vallavan, but they ended it after a few years. Nayanthara fell in love with Prabhu Deva after meeting him on the sets of Villu. After being in a relationship for a few years, they decided to get married and she even converted to Hinduism, but they split. Now, she has been in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan for a few years and she is yet to announce her marriage.

Trisha was linked with some of her co-stars including Rana Daggubati, but none of them turned out to be true. She got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian on 23 January 2015. They were planning to tie the knot soon, but the two split or unknown reason months after their engagement. She is currently single and there is no news about her wedding.

Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia were also linked with their co-stars, but they have not really been in a serious relationship with anyone. It was also rumoured to be tying knot with two different businessmen, but they have not made any official announcement about their marriage. They are busy focusing on their acting career. When asked about the marriage, they said that they have no time to think about it.

There are few other actresses like Charmy Kaur, Anjali, Regina Cassandra, Lakshmi Rai, Hansika Motwani and Poonam Kaur, who have crossed the mark of 30 years. Like their seniors, they are also busy focusing on their professional commitments and they are yet to take the decision on the marriage.