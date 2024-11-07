Actress Anushka Shetty, the Devasena of Tollywood, captured everyone's hearts with her portrayal of Arundhati, and ever since fans have been awaiting the return of their queen. On the occasion of her birthday today, the makers of her next film, Ghaati, dropped the first look of the Queen, and it has gotten fans excited.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Anushka Shetty is all set to conquer everyone's hearts yet again with her bold and fierce look of smoking a cigar and with an intense look on her face.

The poster was released by UV Creations on X, and along with the poster, the makers penned a captivating caption. They tagged her character as the victim, a criminal, as well as a legend. The makers of the film also revealed when the new poster would be out.

As soon as the first poster was dropped on social media, fans of Anushka left no time to bombard the comment section with all their love and appreciation for their 'queen' who is back in action. Others tagged Ghaati as a super massy film already, with their lady superstar in action. Anushka was last seen in the comedy-drama Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty alongside Naveen Polishetty. The unique story captivated audiences' hearts and was a hit at the box office.

Talking about Ghaati, its storyline is said to revolve around a woman who gets involved in the illegal business of weed due to unwelcoming circumstances. entangled with the complexities of the weed trade due to unwelcoming circumstances. Besides Anushka, the film is also said to feature Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Chaitanya Rao, and others.

There has been no update on the tentative release date of the film as of yet, but it has already got the fans rooting for their beloved queen.