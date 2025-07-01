Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are not just a power couple but one of the most inspirational couples out there. Over the years, the two have stood behind one another rock solid and supported each other through silence and roars. The way they have prioritised each other over everything else, is a lesson for the world in how to maintain a family.

Virat's transformation

Virat Kohli, who stayed away from anything related to 'puja paath' or spirituality in the beginning of his career; has transformed and how! The Delhi-Punjabi munda who had a lot of swag, attitude and often seemed too rash and fierce; is now a composed man, a good husband, an adoring father, a brilliant player and a spiritual man.

Madly-in-love

Videos of Virat and Anushka visiting temples and listening to Premanand Maharajat in Mathura broke the internet. This deglamourized, spiritual, emotional state of Virat and Anushka was something the world hadn't seen before. Now, Astro-Numerologist Prashant Kapoor, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed what led to Virat's transformation.

The astrologer has said that Virat deeply loves Anushka and thus, whatever she says or does is right. The astrologer added that Virat's visit to Neem Karoli baba, Premanand Maharaj's ashram and Kaal Bhairav temple is not just because of spirituality; but strongly because Anushka's belief in spirituality is quite intense.

The astrologer added that when two people love each other so deeply, one person's inclination becomes another person's too. In a recent interview, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress had revealed that she is the primary caregiver in the family and the two things the family believes is of utmost importance is – love and respect.