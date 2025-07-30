Amid reports of Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress being shelved, co-star Renuka Shahane remains unaware. Chakda Xpress had Anushka playing the role of Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. As reports have been doing the rounds about the biopic being shelved, Renuka Shahane has expressed her hurt and shock.

Renuka, who plays the role of a retired sportsperson in the film, said that she is shocked to know of the development. "I didn't know. I am very shocked," she told NDTV. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' actress further said that it was a "beautiful, impactful" film made with a "big heart".

Praises Anushka

"I am totally heartbroken. Basically, because I think everyone has put in so much effort. Anushka has also worked on herself so much for it. And whatever scenes I did were so powerful and so impactful, especially for women in sports," she said.

"Jhulan Goswami is iconic and coming from a very poor house and making it big and yet the kind of discrepancy that still exists between men's cricket and women's cricket and all other sports, I would say. Chakda Xpress had that core quality of sportsmanship," Shahane further said.

Renuka also praised Anushka and said that she did quite a good job portraying that character, which becomes even more challenging when the icon is in front of us. The brilliant actress hoped that the film could be salvaged in any way whatsoever.

Dibyendu clueless

"It's shot well, it's really well made. I was so looking forward to it. I wish there was some way such a beautiful film could be salvaged," she mentioned. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays a pivotal role in the film, had also expressed his concern over the delay a few days back.

"I would've told you if I had any updates. But Clean Slate is on one side, and Netflix is on the other. What's going on between them, I have no clue," he told News18 adding that it was Anushka's best performance to date.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress was produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.