Anushka Sharma started trending on social media as soon as she posted a bikini photo on Instagram, which led to series of memes.

The actress posted the beautiful picture that showed her getting sun-kissed on a beach. She captioned the photo as, "Sun kissed & blessed". Anushka is seen sporting an orange and white coloured bikini.

Although there is nothing wrong with the picture, meme makers on social media started comparing her look with bizarre things like VLC player and construction cones. It is the colour of her bikini that gave them the idea of making such memes.

Some even morphed her picture into other photos, giving it a hilarious turn. People like her husband Virat Kohli, other Indian cricketers, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi became part of such memes. If that was not enough, some memes even compared her with fish and snake, as they found similarity in colour of the outfit.

Considering the sport that she is, we are sure even Anushka will have a field day seeing the funny memes that flooded social media.

Earlier, scores of memes had surfaced online in regard to her crying scene in Sui Dhaaga. Her expression in the scene gave fodder to the meme-makers to create hilarious GIFs and memes. Even then, Anushka was not offended, but enjoyed the limelight.

"I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun (Dhawan), Sharat (Katariya) and my friends. It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale," she had told Mumbai Mirror.

